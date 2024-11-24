महाराष्ट्राचा मुख्यमंत्री आज रात्रीच ठरणार, भरत गोगावलेंची माहिती

|
WI
450/9 dec
(144.1 ov)
|VS
|
BAN
85/3
(39.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AUS
104
(51.2 ov)
12/3
(4.2 ov)
|VS
|
IND
150
(49.4 ov)
487/6 dec
(134.3 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
ZIM
(40.2 ov) 205
|VS
|
PAK
60/6 (21.0 ov)
|Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS method)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(0.0 ov) 0/0
|VS
|
NZ
112/1 (21.0 ov)
|Match Abandoned
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.