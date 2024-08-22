VIDEO | मावळ घटनेमध्ये आरोपीला फाशीची शिक्षा...शिंदेंचा पलटवार

|
ENG
53/2
(11.5 ov)
|VS
|
SL
236
(74.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
PAK
448/6 dec
(113.0 ov)
|VS
|
BAN
27/0
(12.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
EST
(17.5 ov) 143/2
|VS
|
FIN
142/9 (20.0 ov)
|Estonia beat Finland by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
WI
(42.4 ov) 144
(66.2 ov) 222
|VS
|
SA
160 (54.0 ov)
246 (80.4 ov)
|South Africa beat West Indies by 40 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.