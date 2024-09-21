VIDEO | पंतप्रधान मोदींसमोर फडणवीसांनी मांडल्या शेतकऱ्यांच्या व्यथा

|
SL
305
(91.5 ov)
237/4
(72.0 ov)
|VS
|
NZ
340
(90.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
376
(91.2 ov)
287/4 dec
(64.0 ov)
|VS
|
BAN
149
(47.1 ov)
158/4
(37.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
(50.0 ov) 311/4
|VS
|
SA
134 (34.2 ov)
|Afghanistan beat South Africa by 177 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
ENG
(49.4 ov) 315
|VS
|
AUS
317/3 (44.0 ov)
|Australia beat England by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
