Jalgaon | जळगावमध्ये पाचोरा तालुक्यातील सामनेरच्या शाळेत दहावीच्या पेपरच्या पहिल्याच दिवशी कॉपी

|
NZ
179
(43.1 ov)
|VS
|
AUS
383
(115.1 ov)
13/2
(8.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
155
(54.5 ov)
218
(75.4 ov)
|VS
|
IRE
263
(83.4 ov)
5/0
(1.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NEP
(20.0 ov) 180/8
|VS
|
NAM
177/7 (20.0 ov)
|Nepal beat Namibia by 3 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(103.2 ov) 307
(61.0 ov) 192/5
|VS
|
ENG
353 (104.5 ov)
145 (53.5 ov)
|India beat England by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
