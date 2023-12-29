Lok Sabha Election | जागावाटपाबाबत कॉंग्रेसची सावध पावलं?

|
AUS
318
(96.5 ov)
262
(84.1 ov)
|VS
|
PAK
264
(73.5 ov)
237
(67.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
72/2
(11.0 ov)
|VS
|
BAN
|Full Scorecard →
|
SA
(108.4 ov) 408
|VS
|
IND
245 (67.4 ov)
131 (34.1 ov)
|South Africa beat India by an innings and 32 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
NZ
(20.0 ov) 134/9
|VS
|
BAN
137/5 (18.4 ov)
|Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
