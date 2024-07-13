'फुटलेल्या आमदारांना जोड्याने मारा,' विधानपरिषद निवडणुकीनंतर जितेंद्र आव्हाड आक्रमक

|
ZIM
152/7
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
IND
156/0
(15.2 ov)
|
KEN
137/6
(18.2 ov)
|VS
|
NGR
136/8
(20.0 ov)
|
ENG
(90.0 ov) 371
|VS
|
WI
121 (41.4 ov)
136 (47.0 ov)
|England beat West Indies by an innings and 114 runs
|
ZIM
(20.0 ov) 159/6
|VS
|
IND
182/4 (20.0 ov)
|India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs
