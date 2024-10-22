Big News | हिंद केसरी पैलवानाच्या घरावर ED चा छापा

|
BAN
106
(40.1 ov)
41/2
(11.2 ov)
|VS
|
SA
308
(88.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MOZ
158/5
(20.0 ov)
|VS
|
SEY
75/7
(15.2 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
THA
(20.0 ov) 154/6
|VS
|
MDV
110/3 (20.0 ov)
|Thailand beat Maldives by 44 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(31.2 ov) 46
(99.3 ov) 462
|VS
|
NZ
402 (91.3 ov)
110/2 (27.4 ov)
|New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
