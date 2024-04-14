VIDEO | स्पेशल रिपोर्ट : सलमान खान टार्गेटवर येण्याचं कारण काय?

|
ESP
61/2
(7.5 ov)
|VS
|
JSY
141
(19.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
MI
|VS
|
CSK
60/1
(7.5 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
KKR
(15.4 ov) 162/2
|VS
|
LSG
161/7 (20.0 ov)
|Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 8 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
HK
(18.5 ov) 147
|VS
|
SDA
202/8 (20.0 ov)
|Saudi Arabia beat Hong Kong, China by 55 runs
|Full Scorecard →
