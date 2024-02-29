VIDEO | 'संजय राऊतांवर देशद्रोहाचा गुन्हा दाखल करा'; बडगुजर प्रकरणी नितेश राणेंची मागणी

|
NZ
|VS
|
AUS
279/9
(85.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
155
(54.5 ov)
20/0
(5.0 ov)
|VS
|
IRE
263
(83.4 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
NAM
(20.0 ov) 188/7
|VS
|
NED
247/5 (20.0 ov)
|Netherlands beat Namibia by 59 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
IND
(103.2 ov) 307
(61.0 ov) 192/5
|VS
|
ENG
353 (104.5 ov)
145 (53.5 ov)
|India beat England by 5 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
