VIDEO | ठाकरे बाप-बेटे जेलमध्ये जातील - नारायण राणे यांचा दावा

|
SRH
|VS
|
CSK
0/0
(0.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
OMA
130/7
(17.5 ov)
|VS
|
NAM
164/4
(20.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
GT
(20.0 ov) 199/4
|VS
|
PBKS
200/7 (19.5 ov)
|Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
|
BAN
(68.4 ov) 178
(85.0 ov) 318
|VS
|
SL
531 (159.0 ov)
157/7 dec (40.0 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 192 runs
|Full Scorecard →
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.