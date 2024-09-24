VIDEO|सोलापूर विमानतळाचं मोदींच्या हस्ते होणार उद्घाटन

|
ENG
|VS
|
AUS
113/2
(24.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
UAE
150/5
(24.5 ov)
|VS
|
USA
339/4
(50.0 ov)
|Full Scorecard →
|
SL
(91.5 ov) 305
(94.2 ov) 309
|VS
|
NZ
340 (90.5 ov)
211 (71.4 ov)
|Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 63 runs
|Full Scorecard →
|
AFG
(34.0 ov) 169
|VS
|
SA
170/3 (33.0 ov)
|South Africa beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
|Full Scorecard →
