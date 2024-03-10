7 Fresh IPOs To Hit Dalal Street In Upcoming Week: Check Details Of Offerings

New Delhi: In a few weeks, the primary market is engaged due to fresh listings. As a result, the secondary market also witnessed the debut of several IPOs. Following suit, this week is also set to witness the debut of several offerings and fresh listings. Here's everything from subscription dates to the minimum investment amount.

Upcoming IPOs This Week

1. Popular Vehicles And Services IPO

Popular Vehicles and Services, an automobile dealer based in Kerala, is set to hit Dalal Street.

Popular Vehicles And Services IPO: Subscription Dates

The company kicks off its IPO subscription on March 12. The offering will be closed on March 14, 2024.

Popular Vehicles And Services IPO: Price Band

The company has priced its shares in the range of Rs 280-295 per share.

Popular Vehicles And Services IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment date is not finalised yet. As expected, it will be expected on March 15, 2024.

Popular Vehicles And Services IPO: Lot Size

The lot size of the IPO is 50 shares.

Popular Vehicles And Services IPO: Minimum Amount

If you are wondering how much minimum money you need to apply for the IPO? If yes, it is Rs 14,750.

2. Krystal Integrated Services IPO

Krystal Integrated Services will also offer its IPOs.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Subscription Dates

The company will launch its public issue for subscription on March 14. The same will close on March 18, 2024.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Allotment Date

The Krystal Integrated Services IPO's allotment is expected to be decided on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Listing Date

After that, it will be listed on both BSE and NSE, with a tentative listing date set for Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Krystal Integrated Services IPO: Price Band

Currently, the price bands for the Krystal Integrated Services IPO haven't been announced yet.

3. KP Green Engineering IPO

KP Green Engineering IPO: Subscription Dates

KP Green Engineering's IPO will be open for subscription from March 15 to March 19, 2024.

KP Green Engineering IPO: Allotment Date

The company plans to finalize the allocation of shares on March 20, 2024.

KP Green Engineering IPO: Listing Date

The IPO shares are expected to start trading on the BSE SME platform on March 22, 2024.

KP Green Engineering IPO: Price Band

Investors can buy shares in the IPO within a price range of Rs 137 to Rs 144 per share.

KP Green Engineering IPO: Lot Size

To participate, they need to apply for a minimum of 1000 shares.

KP Green Engineering IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

To apply for the IPO, it requires a minimum investment of Rs 144,000 for retail investors.

4. AVP Infracon IPO

AVP Infracon IPO: Subscription Dates

AVP Infracon's IPO will be open for subscription from March 13 to March 15, 2024.

AVP Infracon IPO: Allotment Date

The company aims to finalize the allocation of shares on Monday, March 18, 2024.

AVP Infracon IPO: Listing Date

The IPO shares are anticipated to begin trading on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

AVP Infracon IPO: Price Band

Investors can purchase shares in the IPO within a price range of Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share.

AVP Infracon IPO: Lot Size

To participate, they need to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares.

AVP Infracon IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

One requires a minimum amount of Rs 120,000 to apply for the IPO.

5. Pratham EPC Projects IPO

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Subscription Dates

Pratham EPC Projects' IPO will be open for subscription on March 11, 2024. The initial public offerings will be closed on March 13, 2024.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Allotment Date

The company plans to finalize the allocation of shares on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Listing Date

The IPO shares are expected to start trading on the NSE SME platform on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Price Band

Investors can buy shares in the IPO within a price range of Rs 71 to Rs 75 per share.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Lot Size

To participate, they need to apply for a minimum of 1600 shares.

Pratham EPC Projects IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

A minimum investment of Rs 120,000 is needed to apply for this IPO.

6. Signoria Creation IPO: Details

Signoria Creation's IPO will open for subscription on March 12 and close on March 14, 2024. The price band of the IPO is Rs 61 and Rs 65 per share.

7. Royal Sense IPO: Details

The Royal Sense IPO will open for subscription on March 12 and close on March 14. The shares are priced at Rs 68 per share.