हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
LIC IPO

LIC IPO latest GMP, subscription status on day 5: Should you subscribe to offer now?

LIC IPO GMP and subscription status suggest that share allottees could receive decent listing gains. 

LIC IPO latest GMP, subscription status on day 5: Should you subscribe to offer now?

New Delhi: LIC IPO GMP appears to be improving on day five of the offer on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened its mega-initial public offering (IPO) on May 4, in what is touted as the largest IPO by an Indian company. So far, the IPO has received strong demand from retail investors, policyholders and employees. However, it appears to be failing to attract QIBs, as of now. 

On the fourth day of bidding, the IPO was subscribed 1.66 times. The IPO will remain open on day five of the offer on Sunday, May 8, to let interested investors place their bids. 

LIC IPO Latest GMP

LIC IPO GMP (grey market premium) stood at Rs 50 on May 7, according to market watchers. The LIC IPO’s GMP has been lowered slightly after the recent sell-off in the secondary markets. 

However, the GMP has now started to get better as it stood at Rs 45 on May 6. In the coming days ahead of the IPO, the premium could further increase, with the rising demand for IPO shares. 

LIC IPO Expected Listing Price 

The GMP suggests that LIC IPO shares could list at Rs 1,009 at the higher end of the price band (Rs 949), meaning that allottees could receive a 6% gain with the listing of shares on public exchanges. 

LIC IPO Subscription Status 

On Saturday, LIC IPO saw full subscription of its non-institutional investor (NII) segment, which previously had shown a tepid response. Meanwhile, “the portion reserved for eligible policy holders was subscribed 4.67 times, reservation for eligible employees was subscribed 3.54 times, retail category was subscribed 1.46 times, the non-institutional category witnessed a subscription of 1.08 times and the qualified institutional buyers category saw subscription of 0.67 times,” IANS reported. Also Read: Google boss Sundar Pichai finally reveals name of Chennai school where he went to

Should you subscribe to LIC IPO now?

Most of the leading brokerage firms such as Motilal Oswal, Reliance Securities, LKP Securities, Hem Securities, and Angel One, among others, are recommending investors to subscribe to the LIC IPO. FM Sitharaman says RBI's rate hike not a surprise, calls it part of synchronised event globally

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
LIC IPOLICLife Insurance Corporation of IndiaIPO
Next
Story

LIC IPO: Here’s what latest GMP and subscription status suggests on day 4 of bidding

Must Watch

PT1M50S

74th day of Russia-Ukraine war, watch big news