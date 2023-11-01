Mamaearth IPO Day 2: Check Subscription, GMP, Lot Size, Allotment Date, Price Band, And More

New Delhi: Honasa Consumer, the company behind the famous beauty and personal care brand Mamaearth, is set to make its debut in the stock market with a plan to raise Rs 1,701 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). However, the first day of subscription saw a somewhat lackluster response from investors.

The initial public offering (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 365 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of 4.12 crore equity shares by promoters, investors, and other selling shareholders.

Mamaearth IPO: Day 1 Subscription

Ahead of the issue's launch, Honasa Consumer secured Rs 765.2 crore from 49 anchor investors on October 30.

Mamaearth IPO: Subscription And Categories

Data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) revealed that on Day 1, the Mamaearth IPO received bids for 36,17,256 shares against 2,88,99,514 on offer, with varied subscription rates across different segments.

Retail Investors

The retail investors’ portion witnessed bids for 17,74,450 shares against 52,48,272 shares on offer for this segment.

Non-Institutional Investors

Bids for the non-institutional investors’ segment totaled 2,32,300 shares against 78,72,409 on offer for this segment.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)

The QIBs portion saw bids for 15,43,254 shares against 1,57,44,820 shares on offer for this segment.

Employee Portion

The employee portion received bids for 67,252 shares against 34,013 on offer for this segment.

Mamaearth IPO: Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been fixed at Rs 308-324 per share.

Mamaearth IPO: Lot Size

The IPO commenced with a lot size of 46 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Mamaearth IPO: Allotment Reservation

Notably, the IPO has reserved 75 percent of the shares for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NII), and 10 percent for retail investors.

Mamaearth IPO: Discount

Eligible employees participating in the employee reserve portion are being offered a discount of Rs 30 per equity share.

Mamaearth IPO: Allotment Date

The basis of the allotment of IPO shares is scheduled to be finalized by November 7, with the equity shares set to be credited to successful investors' demat accounts by November 9.