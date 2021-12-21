David Beckham partners with Maserati to design his personal MC20 Fuoriserie Edition sportscar

David Beckham, the ambassador of the Italian automotive brand Maserati has become a designer with the help of the Maserati Centro Stile to create one-off MC20 Fuoriserie Edition. This project is part of Maserati’s Fuoriserie customization program, which allows customers to create their tailor-made Maserati. For his one-off Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, ace footballer David Beckham also turned designer creating stellar all-black sportscar with the hints of pink.

Maserati says the program, which is intended as a symbol of true luxury in the third millennium, shows the world unique nature and personal character of the owners. Maserati Fuoriserie is a blank canvas where clients can offer their personal taste and inspiration and express their personality. The same idea was taken forward for this MC20 offered to the British champion in his second home city - Miami.

After a personalized and collaborative design process, Beckham and the designers of the Maserati Centro Stile created the MC20 Fuoriserie Edition for David Beckham. This car is a carbon fiber monocoque, entirely Made in Italy, and powered by a patented V6 petrol engine derived from Formula 1 technologies.

Miami, the home of Beckham’s US soccer club with uniforms in black and pink served as the inspiration behind the design. Starting from this as an inspiration, the bodywork features a glossy black tone which contrasts with the Trident logos on the grille and on the C-pillar, in black, but with an opaque finish. The Maserati lettering on the rear is also opaque, while the MC20 badge on the door is pastel pink, as are the Brembo brake calipers.

The interior, in leather and Alcantara, is black with contrast-stitching in pink. The backrests, in Alcantara, are worked with a tone-on-tone laser engraving method and the headrest features a three-dimensional pastel pink embroidery. Finally, in the center tunnel between the two seats, a personalized nameplate with a glossy-matte effect: at the top, next to the Trident, the Maserati Fuoriserie lettering is pastel pink, at the bottom the italics "For David" appears with an aluminum effect.

David Beckham said: “I have always been a car enthusiast, so to be part of designing and creating my MC20 through the Fuoriserie customisation programme has been an amazing experience. Cars are about individual taste whether it’s the model, colour or small personal details on the inside. It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami and my football club there. It is a joy to be behind the wheel.”

