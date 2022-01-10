Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 receives updates for the New Year

Harley-Davidson launched their Pan America 1250 adventure tourer back in August 2021 in India. Now in 2022, Harley-Davidson has given some minor updates to the bike which includes some new colour option, optimized Instrument cluster for better reading and improved hill-hold assist.

The updated hill-hold assist system prevents the Pan America from rolling back on an incline by grabbing the brakes in case the rider stalls the motorcycle. Harley-Davidson has updated the hill-hold system to aid for 3-5 minutes instead of 10 seconds on the outgoing model.

A new colour option is now available for the 2022 Pan America. Fastback Blue with White Sand is the colour scheme, which includes blue paint on the fuel tank and white paint on the headlamp cowls.

Read also: BH-series: All you need to know about the new Bharat-series number plates

There is no other change to the Pan America 1250 Harley-Davidson, other than the aforementioned updates. Mechanically and visually, everything is the same. A 1,252cc V-twin engine with 150 horsepower and 128 Nm is mated to a six-speed transmission. The electronic suit is the same as the outgoing model.

Harley-Davidson is likely to launch its updated Pan America 1250 in India by mid-2022. Price hikes of Rs 15,000-25,000 are expected for the 2022 Pan America when it launches. At present, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 begins at Rs 16.90 lakhs (ex-showroom). At Rs 19.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), the Pan America 1250 Special is the most expensive model.

Live TV

#mute