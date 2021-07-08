Dilip Kumar's flair for singing: Watch the legend croon this song with Lata Mangeshkar!

New Delhi: It's a little known fact but late legendary star Dilip Kumar also had a flair for singing apart from his marvellous acting skills. The actor had even sung a song with the vocal maestro Lata Mangeshkar for a 1950s film but unfortunately, it was the only song he ever sang. The 'tragedy king' had sung the song 'Lagi Nahi Chute' for Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s first film 'Musafir' in 1957. He sang the semi-classical song along with Mangeshkar.

The film 'Musafir' revolved around the lives of three families living in a particular house. Apart from Dilip Kumar, it starred Kishore Kumar, Keshto Mukherjee, Suchitra Sen and Nirupa Roy.

Check out the song here:

The legendary Bollywood icon and Kohinoor of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar breathed his last on July 7, 2021, at PD Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

Dilip Kumar was accorded full state honours and his last rites saw an ocean of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey.

The 98-year-old actor was battling prolonged age-related health issues and all through his life, he had wife Saira Banu by his side.

Several celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar and others were spotted at his residence, to pay last respects to the legend.

In a career spanning almost 5 decades, Dilip Kumar worked in 65 movies, reportedly.

In 1998, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with its highest civilian award the Nishan-e-Imtiaz.