The Indians could not have picked anyone better than skip Rupa Rani Tirkey to play the last bowl in the Women’s Fours semifinal against New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games 2022 lawn bowls competition on Monday (August 1). They were trailing 13-12 going into the 15th and final end and had to score at least two shots to claim a spot in the final and secure a historic maiden medal in the competition in which they had been coming close to winning medals since in 2018.

Rupa Rani, 34, is one of the most experienced players in the Indian Fours line-up that also includes Lovely Choubey, Pinki and Nayanmoni Saikia, having represented the country in three Commonwealth Games in triples, pairs and fours so far. She has won three bronze medals in triples and fours in the Asia-Pacific Championships so far as part of the scene since 2009. On Monday, Rupa Rani nailed the final bowl and India bagged four points, securing a memorable victory against a higher-ranked team and assuring themselves of a maiden medal.

“We are very, very happy. Cannot express it in mere words. We have fought as a team and now our journey doesn’t end here. Tomorrow, we have to play in a similar fashion against South Africa and do what hasn’t been done in the past 11 years,” said Rupa Rani after she secured the final points for the team.

Teammate Pinki said the fact that they had come close but failed to win a medal in the Commonwealth Games has been playing on their minds for a long time. “The fact that we haven’t won in the Commonwealth Games gave us sleepless nights. In Gold Coast, our journey ended in the quarterfinals. This time around, we thought, we would have to turn things around. The one medal that was missing in India’s cabinet, has been confirmed today. India is now set to win its first medal in CWG,” she said after the match.

For Nayanmoni, the highlight of Monday’s performance was that the players did not lose faith even when they were trialing. “It might be difficult when you are trailing but we never lost faith. We kept going,” she added.

Match Details

When is the Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 going to be held?

The Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held on Tuesday (August 2).

What time will the Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 415pm IST.

Where can I watch the Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE on TV in India?

The Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 will be LIVE on Sony Six Network and DD Network in India.

How can I watch livestream of Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The Women’s Fours Lawn Bowls Final in Commonwealth Games 2022 livestream will be available on SonyLiv website and app.