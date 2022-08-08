After an explosive 10th day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign which saw medals raining for India across sports like athletics, cricket, table tennis, hockey, squash and boxing, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to cap off the finals day with some gold. Players will be eyeing gold medal across the last few matches they will be playing to end the campaign on a positive note.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen would play their respective gold medal matches in the singles badminton event. At the men’s hockey team India is eyeing for a win against Australia to capture gold. Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal will also play his gold medal match on Monday.

Boxers made the nation proud on the tenth day. Amit Panghal, Nitu Ganghas, Nikhat Zareen captured gold for India in their respective weight categories. Some medals came in athletics as well. Annu Rani (bronze in javelin throw), Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker (gold and silver in men’s triple jump), Sandeep Kumar (bronze in men’s 10000 m race walk) brought laurels for the country. A silver medal came in table tennis as well.

India men’s hockey team will take on Australia in the gold medal match later in the evening as well. Check all LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here.