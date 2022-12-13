topStoriesenglish
Highlights - UP Yoddhas 36-36 Tamil Thalaivas, 2nd PKL9 Eliminator 2022 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Thalaivas beat UP by 6-4 in tie-breaker

UP vs TAM, 2nd Eliminator Match Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Pradeep Narwal vs Pawan Sherawat

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:15 PM IST

U.P. Yoddhas finished in fourth place in the league stage with 12 wins, 8 losses, and 2 ties. Since joining the league, they have never failed to make the playoffs. U.P. Yoddhas faced Tamil Thalaivas twice in Season 9, losing one match and winning the other. With 208 raid points, Captain Pardeep Narwal has led the way for the Yoddhas. Along with Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill has also made a significant contribution, contributing 132 raid points. Sumit and Ashu Singh have accumulated 49 and 47 tackle points in the defence, respectively. Nitesh Kumar (32) and Gurdeep (35) both contributed highly beneficial tackle points.

By finishing the league stage in fifth place, the Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, had a season to remember and made the playoffs for the first time in their history. With 220 raid points during this campaign, Narender has been their best raider. Ajinkya Pawar, who has 114 raid points, has helped him out during the onslaught. With 45 raid points, Himanshu Singh has also been noticeable. With 53 and 51 tackle points each, Sagar and Sahil Gulia have been the defensive backbones for the Thalaivas. M. Abishek (38 tackle points), Mohit (28 tackle points), and Himanshu (26 tackle points), among others, have all contributed to the defence.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

There have been 12 matches between U.P. Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas. Tamil Thalaivas have triumphed four times compared to five victories for U.P. Yoddhas. Three games had draws as the result.

13 December 2022
22:58 PM

22:09 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

What a game of Kabaddi! I have been following the game since the very first season and I can surely say that this was the best game in the history of the league. Brain fade in the tie-breaker by UP has cost them the game. They gave away 2 free bounce points and in the end lost by 2 points. Heart Break for Pradeep Narwal's side. Can you imagine this Tamil won without the services of Pawan Sherawat?

 

22:06 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

21:55 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

Tie Breaker rules

* 5 raids allowed per team, five different raiders have to raid in a pre-determined order

* Both teams will field seven players on the mat

* The team which raids first in the match will raid first in the tie breaker.

* Baulk line will become the bonus line too

* No out or revival, only touch point will count

21:37 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

21:24 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

21:15 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

21:02 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

UP Yoddhas' star raider Pradeep Narwal has scored just3 points in the first half while Surender Gill could also score only 2 points. However, a strong defence keeps them alive in the match as Tamil Thalaivas take 2 points lead in the game.

LIVE Score UP Yoddhas 14-16 Tamil Thalaivas

 

21:01 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

20:50 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

20:50 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas

20:45 PM

19:27 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Fan Battle

18:00 PM

LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Final 6

16:47 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Eliminator 2 between UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.

