Sports News Highlights| Tamil Thalaivas, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Dabang Delhi record wins in Pro Kabaddi League 2022
LIVE Sports Latest Updates in India on December 3: Pakistan vs England 1st Test, Australia vs West Indies 1st Test continue as well as Abu Dhabi T10 League and Pro Kabaddi League matches. Check all Updates here.
Pat Cummins' Australia are continuing to dominate the first Test, strengthening their grip on the match with every over. The hosts have now extended their lead over 350 and look to go even further. The only wicket to fall for Australia is of Usman Khawaja, who fell for 6 runs off 13 balls. The onus will be on the likes of Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder and Roston Chase to deliver the goods with the ball. Joseph has already produced some pacy bouncers at the batters, almost ripping apart the head of Marnus Labuschagne.
It will be interesting to see what score does Cummins thinks is enough for Australians to pick wickets. West Indies could not even make 300 in the first innings and batting will only get tougher in the 4th innings on Day 4 and 5. Anything between 450 and 500 should be enough for the hosts to win this match.
There is another Test match taking place on lifeless track of Rawalpindi between Pakistan and England. In this first Test, Pakistan continue to build a big score after England posted 657 in the first innings. They will resume Day 3 at 181/0 with openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique just 10 and 11 runs away from their respective tons. This Test, however, is heading towards a dull draw.
There are T10 League Playoffs taking place today as well. Three matches are also to be played in Pro Kabbadi League 2022.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal warriors 57-31
Arjun Deshwal was the star of the day for Jaipur as they beat Bengal 57-31.
Jaipur 57-31 Bengal Warriors
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022
Tamil Thalaivas thrash Telugu Titans 52-24
Ajnkya Pawar scored a massive 20 points in raiding supported by Narender's Super 10 helped Tamil Thalaivas beat Telugu Titans by a massive margin.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022
Dabang Delhi faces defeat against Puneri Paltan 44-47 on Saturday. Naveen Kumar yet again scored a Super 10 with 16 points in the game while Pankaj Mohite was the star raider for Pune alongside Akash Shinde.
Pune beat Delhi
Australia vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 4: Brathwaite leads West Indies' fightback against Australia
Captain Kraigg Brathwaite smashed a sensational century to lead his team's fightback and inject some hope for a win against Australia on the fourth day of the first Test at Optus Stadium, here on Saturday. West Indies, who have been on the back foot for the major part of this Test match, now need 306 runs on the final day to win the match with seven wickets in hand. They were 192/3 off 62 overs at stumps on Day 4 with Kraigg Brathwaite (101) and Kyle Mayers (0) not out at the crease.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE
PKL 2022 presents three exciting matches on Saturday Click here for Live Streaming of all
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Live Streaming
Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Streaming
Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Babar Azam leads charge for Pakistan on Day 3
Imam and Shafique carrying on their respective third Test hundreds ensured that it did not begin that way. The first wicket was taken by Will Jacks, ending a 225-run opening stand. Imam quickly lost his wicket while attempting to challenge Leach. A wicketless afternoon session was made possible by Babar and Shakeel, but the latter nicked Robinson in the first over following tea to reopen the door. Babar scored his eighth hundred, becoming the seventh player to reach that mark this game, but additional bounce from Jacks proved to be the demise of Babar. James Anderson's first Test wicket in Pakistan came when Rizwan was dismissed for a fairly cheap dismissal after attacking but chipping one to Stokes. After showing some promise, Naseem gave up his wicket, and Pakistan is still 158 runs behind England. England seemed poised to take a sizable lead. After accounting for the overs lost to poor lighting, the game has around five and a half sessions remaining. The pitch is still suitable for batting and isn't acting badly.
AUS vs WI: Windies lose 2 wickets
Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Shamarh Brooks fall in quick succession as Australia try to make inroads. Brathwaite inching towards a ton and he has been joined by Jermaine Blackwood.
AUS 598/4 d & 182/2 d
WI 283 & 161/2 (49.5)
Day 4: 3rd Session - West Indies need 337 runs
PAK vs ENG: FIFTY for Babar Azam
Fine knock this from Babar Azam as the Pakistan captain smashes a half-century in quick time. He is batting to show some urgency in scoring runs which is good to see. Continues his good form in the red-ball cricket.
ENG 657
PAK 331/3 (91.2)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Pakistan trail by 326 runs
PAK vs ENG LIVE Updates: Azhar Ali departs
Pakistan have lost Azhar Ali as they lose their third wicket too. Saud Shakeel comes to the middle. Babar Azam inching closer to his fifty.
ENG 657
PAK 327/3 (90.4)
Day 3: 2nd Session - Pakistan trail by 330 runs
AUS vs WI LIVE: Tea break
Kraigg Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul keep fighting it out in the middle. Brathwaite has scored 40 off 72 balls. Tagenarine going strong with 35 off 122 balls as West Indies go to tea break at 84/0 after 30 overs.
West Indies need 414 runs
PAK vs ENG: WICKET!
Both the Pakistani openers now back to the hut. Imam and Shafique made 121 and 114 respectively to provide steadiness to Pakistan's innings. Two new batters are Babar Azam and Azhar Ali.
ENG 657
PAK 249/2 (72)
Day 3: 1st Session - Pakistan trail by 408 runs
AUS vs WI: Australia have declared
Australia declare on 182/2 in 37 overs. They did not come out to bat after lunch. West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, batting in the middle, trying to save the Test match.
AUS 598/4 d and 182/2 d
WI 283 & 23/0 (14) CRR: 1.64
Day 4: 2nd Session - West Indies need 475 runs
PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Pakistan resume innings
Pakistan continuing the good work with the bat as opnes Imam and Abdullah smash respective tons to take Pakistan past 200 on the morning of Day 3 in the first Test.
ENG 657
PAK 221/0 (64.3)
Day 3: 1st Session - Pakistan trail by 436 runs
AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne smashes ton
What a run he is on Marnus Labuschagne. He is on 104 and Smith on 20 as Australia head to lunch at 182/2 in 27 overs. Lead by 497 runs.
He's got it!
Marnus Labuschagne joins an elite club of only eight men to score 200 & 100 in the same Test! #OhWhatAFeeling#AUSvWI | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/GFu3LXHtly
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2022
AUS vs WI: Marnus Labuschagne nears 100
Labuschagne is continuing his good show in the match. He is in 80s already. David Warner has walked back after scoring 48 off 71 balls. Steve Smith has walked in at No 4. Australia's total past 500, lead crossed 450-run mark.
WI 283
AUS 598/4 d & 153/2 (33)
Day 4: 1st Session - Australia lead by 468 runs
AUS vs WI 1st Test: Hosts build lead
Austalians continue to build lead in the 2nd innings over West Indies in the first Test at Perth. The lead has already touched the 400-run mark and West Indies are under pressure here. A possible loss awaiting them untill they punch above their weight from hereon.
WI 283
AUS 598/4 d & 85/1 (22)
Day 4: 1st Session - Australia lead by 400 runs
