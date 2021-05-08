Disha Patani treats fans with Radhe special filter and we are loving her vibe!

New Delhi: Basking in the success of her recent outings, Disha Patani has had a busy few weeks with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai songs releasing back-to-back. The actress has now taken to social media to share a story as she vibes to the Radhe title track and we are loving her edgy and hot vibes!

Jamming to the title track of Radhe, Disha has put on the Radhe filter to treat her fans with another exciting video of hers. She is seen wearing a grey zipper and the filter gives her a cool bandana and sunglasses to give her an even hotter look.

The fans have been treated to Disha Patani's dance and look from 3 songs of the movie so far and one more is set to release this Monday.

Disha Patani will next be seen in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai in 2021 co-starring alongside the likes of Salman Khan and Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda. She also has Ek Villian 2 in her kitty as her 2021 looks to be fantastic.

Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is hitting the screens on Eid, May 13, 2021.

The film is directed by Prabhu Deva. It has been produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. Radhe stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash in lead roles.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing simultaneously on ZEE PLEX, ZEE5 along with a theatrical release.