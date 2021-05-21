Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' set destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae, producer Boney Kapoor reacts

New Delhi: In its wake, Cyclone Tauktae has caused immense destruction to trees, public places, homes, and movie sets are no exception as recently, a leading daily reported that Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' set was completely destroyed owing to the natural calamity.

In a report by ETimes, the football stadium for 'Maidaan', located out the outskirts of Mumbai, was destroyed to the point of no return. Even though, the crew members attempted to save it, they were unable to fight the strong, gusty winds.

A source told the leading daily, "There were about 40 people on the set when the cyclone hit the 'Maidaan' set- the guards and the curators of the football ground which largely comprises the set. They tried their best to save as much as they could but their efforts proved almost totally futile."

In a subsequent interview, producer Boney Kapoor told Etimes that he will be reconstructing the set for the third time.

He revealed, "The sets have been completely damaged and I will be rebuilding it for the third time".

According to reports, this is the second time the film is suffering from a setback in terms of shooting, the previous one being the halt in shooting due to the lockdown in May 2020.

The Ajay Devgn starrer 'Maidaan' will be directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor. It is based on the life of the late football player and coach Syed Abdul Rahim.