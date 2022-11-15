Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar's latest cryptic post on 'loyalty' hits headlines!

New Delhi: Amid strong rumours of Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik's divorce, Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar's name has made it to the headlines. Internet dug out her bold photoshoot pictures with Shoaib from 2021 and alleged a link-up between the two. However, both the concerned parties have maintained a stoic silence on the controversial matter.

Recently, Ayesha Omar took to her IG story and shared a cryptic note on 'loyalty'. The actress is an avid social media user and more often than not shares updates about her professional and personal life wth fans.

In other news, brushing aside break-up rumours indirectly, Shoaib wished wifey Sania on her birthday today. He wrote: "Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life!

Enjoy the day to the fullest..."

For the unversed, it was after Sania Mirza's cryptic social media posts that buzz around trouble in their marital life started to take over the internet. And now, several media reports have alleged that Shoaib is dating Pakistani model Ayesha. However, neither of the them has made any public statement regarding the development.

Ayesha Omar is not new to controversies. She has time and again been in the centre of one for either her bold avatar or statements.