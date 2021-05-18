Amitabh Bachchan's office flooded, sheds and shelters for staff blown away after Cyclone Tauktae

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his Janak office got flooded and sheds and shelters for some staff were blown away due to the heavy rains caused by Cyclone Tauktae.

In his latest blog post, he wrote, "there is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone .. the pounding and the lashing rains all day .. trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office .. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart .. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away."

The 'Baghban' actor also mentioned that his staff had gotten his uniforms wet, however, they still continued to work - fixing and repairing the property. Since their clothes were drenched, Bachchan provided the staff with outfits from his wardrobe.

He wrote, "staff simply amazing in such conditions .. their uniforms wet and dripping but they continue .. gave them dress changes urgently in this strife, from my own wardrobe and now they proudly move about as Chelsea and Jaipur Pink Panther supporters .. !!! in their team shirts and T’s .. some afloat in them and some squeezing their shape into them".

The 78-year-old got his second vaccine jab on May 16 as per his Instagram post.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was recently cast for the Indian adaptation of ‘The Intern’ opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from that, he has films like ‘Jhund’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Goodbye’, ‘May Day’ and several others in the pipeline.