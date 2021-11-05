हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Aryan Khan spotted outside NCB office to mark his weekly presence in drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was given bail on October 29 by Bombay HC after he was arrested by the NCB in a drugs case on October 3.

Aryan Khan spotted outside NCB office to mark his weekly presence in drugs case
Pic courtesy: ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case, appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), to mark his weekly (every Friday) presence before the agency.

On October 29, Bombay High Court had issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that he should appear before NCB every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport.

 

The court had asked all three bail applicants - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmum Dhamecha - to appear before the NCB Mumbai office every Friday, between 11.00 am to 2.00 pm to mark their presence.

The court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan KhanShah Rukh KhanAryan Khan drugs caseArbaaz MerchantMunmum DhamechaNCBNarcotics Control Bureau
Next
Story

Priyanka Chopra performs Lakshmi Puja in LA, fans hail her for keeping traditions alive!

Must Watch

PT52M38S

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the statue of Adi Shankaracharya