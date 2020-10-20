हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Durga Puja 2020

Durga Puja special album: A look at how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen and other stars celebrate the festival

We have collated a few throwback photos and videos of your favourite Bollywood stars celebrating Durga Pujo. Take a look.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@tanishaamukerji

New Delhi: Every year, Bollywood celebs such as Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, Tanishaa Mukerji, Bipasha Basu and several others grace the Durga Puja pandals in Mumbai to seek the blessings of the Goddess. This year, however, the festive fervour has been marred by the coronavirus outbreak and we have been forced to stay indoors. 

Due to the pandemic, at several places, the puja celebrations have gone virtual. Therefore, we have collated a few throwback photos and videos of your favourite Bollywood stars celebrating Durga Pujo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shubho Maha Ashtami... a family pujo day! 

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sindoor khela! #durgapuja2019

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My devi’s 

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First day of the pujas ... shoshti. Before we share it with everybody else ..

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First sindoor khela after marriage with my sisters. Miss you Ma and Papa #durgadurga

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

First day of navratri! Devi bless us! #womanpower #femaleenergy #maadurga #throwback last year this time

A post shared by Tanishaa Mukerji (@tanishaamukerji) on

(Images Courtesy: North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti)

Durga Puja will commence on October 22 and end on October 26 with Vijaya Dashami celebrations. Durga Puja is also known as Durgotsav wherein Goddess Durga is welcomed by the devotees and preparations for the 5-day festivity begins much in advance. 

Durga Puja 2020 calendar: Day-wise chart

October 22 - Shashthi

October 23 - Saptami

October 24 - Ashtami

October 25 - Navami

October 26 - Dashami

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Durga Puja!

