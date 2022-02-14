Jacqueline Fernandez and Shakti Mohan groove to 'Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh', watch viral video!

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandes is basking in the glory of her recently released hit music video ‘Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh' in which she stars opposite Italian actor Michele Morrone. The hit remake is sung by siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Now, taking to her Instagram, Jackky recreated the hook step of the song with choreographer Shakti Mohan. Sharing its video, the actress captioned her post, “of course we had to do the hook step reel!!! Can’t wait to see you all dancing on #mudmudke “.

Check out the video:

In the video, both Jacqueline and Shakti can be seen wearing black outfits. Jacqueline wore black boat neck crop top with high waist skinny black leather pants. She also wore pencil heel black boots. Shakti wore a sleeveless black waistcoat that she paired with matching shorts. She opted for chunky heel boots.

Reacting to the reel, Neha Kakkar commented, “Just saw.. So HOT you two!! @shaanmu Kya baat hai”. Shakti’s sister and dancer Mukti Mohan wrote, “Hotnesssss personified”. Tony Kakkar also dropped two hearts set on fire emoji. Fans also loved the video and showered praises for the two in the comment section. “Jacksy youu slayin,” wrote one. Another commented, “Haye garmi”. While various others dropped in heart and fire emojis.

Jacqueline Fernandes was earlier in news for her alleged involvement with conman Sukesh Chadrashekharan, who is accused of extorting around INR 200 crore from the wife of an industrialist and later laundering the money. The ‘Kick’ actress was reportedly in a relationship with him and has received gifts worth a whopping Rs 10 crore.

On the work front, Jacqueline will next be seen in two films opposite Akshay Kumar’ namely - ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’.