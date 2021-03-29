हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur Ali Khan's 'swag-filled' Holi pic, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's plays with pichkari - Watch

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The B-Town begum, Kareena Kapoor Khan wished everyone a happy and safe Holi on social media. The diva shared son Taimur Ali Khan's colourful swag-filled Holi picture. And little munchkin's cousin sister Inaaya Naumi Kemmu too had a fun Holi at home.

Besides Kareena Kapoor sharing her Holi diary, sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan too gave us a sneak-peek into Inaaya's Holi celebrations. The little doll played with water-filled pichkaris and had a gala time. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Several celebrities such as megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza amongst others wished fans on Holi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

However, this year too the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic's dark cloud is far from over, therefore, it is primarily important for us to stay away from large groups, social gatherings etc. Celebrate the festival with your near and dear ones but those who tested positive for the virus should not step out and rather follow medical quarantine norms, as prescribed by the respective doctors. 

The nation-wide vaccine drive is also in place, ensuring safety against the virus. 

Wash your hands, face regularly and do not forget your colourful masks too. Let this festival give a pleasant memory to all.

Here's wishing everyone a very Happy and Safe Holi!

 

