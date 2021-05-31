KRK alleges he was robbed last night, hints at a ‘gunda’ behind this act

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events in the KRK-Salman Khan feud, the former took to social media to reveal that there was an attempted robbery at his home last night (May 30) and shared CCTV screen-grabs of the same.

In the pictures, a masked man can be seen looking at the CCTV camera holding a knife. KRK claimed that the man broke into his house through a window and then stole all his cash that was kept locked in his safe.

He wrote, "Last night this man did break window to enter in my house. Then he did break the safe and take away all the cash. I hope @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice will catch him soon!".

Check out the tweet:

Last night this man did break window to enter in my house. Then he did break the safe and take away all the cash. I hope @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice will catch him soon! pic.twitter.com/LC7njUxHYZ — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

In the consequent tweet, he indirectly blamed Salman Khan for sending the thief to his house referring to the Bollywood star as 'Gunda'. He wrote, "Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won’t get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday!"

Gunda might have done it to make me scared, but I won’t get scared at any cost. Let them break into my house everyday! https://t.co/69I724Q5vC — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 31, 2021

For the unversed, on May 26, Bollywood actor Salman Khan had slapped a defamation notice on controversial celebrity Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK. The complaint was filed in a Mumbai court against KRK but the real reason behind the move is not his latest movie 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' review as alleged by KRK on Twitter.

An official statement from Salman Khan's legal team has been released and it mentions the reason for filing a defamation suit against KRK. The statement reads that because Kamaal R Khan tried to defame the actor by calling him 'corrupt', and his brand 'Being Human' a fraud, Salman Khan decided to take a legal course of action against the controversial celebrity.