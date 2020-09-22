Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Jaya Saha to be questioned by NCB again

22 September 2020, 09:05 AM
Deepika Padukone's name has now emerged in the drug probe case. In one of the WhatsApp chats, the actress is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' - identified as her manager Karishma Prakash. It has been learnt that Karishma has summoned by NCB for questioning.
Zee News has accessed the details of chat between Deepika and Karishma. The drugs-related conversation between the two took place on October 28, 2017.
Full Report: Deepika Padukone's name emerges in drug chats, allegedly asked 'K' for hash
22 September 2020, 09:03 AM
"Felt as if Bhai came alive! Thank you," Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on the actor's wax statue.
22 September 2020, 09:01 AM
The NCB is also going to summon actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh soon in connection with the ongoing drugs probe.
22 September 2020, 09:00 AM
It has been learnt that the NCB will move a special court today to seek a day's custody for Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant to interrogate some new facts that have emerged in the case.
22 September 2020, 08:58 AM
Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Dipesh Sawant and several others have been arrested by the NCB.