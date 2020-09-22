Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Jaya Saha to be questioned by NCB again

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it for questioning for the second day in a row. On Monday, Jaya and celebrity manager Shruti Modi were interrogated by NCB sleuths in a drugs-related case for more than five hours

Jaya Saha was questioned over alleged chats related to drugs. Shruti Modi, meanwhile, was interrogated about drug usage by Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was earlier arrested by the agency.

Earlier, Shruti Modi was questioned by NCB on September 16. However, her questioning remained incomplete after a member of the NCB team tested positive for coronavirus.

So far, more than 18 people have been arrested in connection with Sushant's death case, news agency IANS reported.

