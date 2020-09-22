हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: Jaya Saha to be questioned by NCB again

So far, more than 18 people have been arrested in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case,

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 09:05
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha to appear before it for questioning for the second day in a row. On Monday, Jaya and celebrity manager Shruti Modi were interrogated by NCB sleuths in a drugs-related case for more than five hours

Jaya Saha was questioned over alleged chats related to drugs. Shruti Modi, meanwhile, was interrogated about drug usage by Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who was earlier arrested by the agency.

Earlier, Shruti Modi was questioned by NCB on September 16. However, her questioning remained incomplete after a member of the NCB team tested positive for coronavirus. 

So far, more than 18 people have been arrested in connection with Sushant's death case, news agency IANS reported. 

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for more updates on the case. 

22 September 2020, 09:05 AM

Deepika Padukone's name has now emerged in the drug probe case. In one of the WhatsApp chats, the actress is allegedly asking for 'maal, hash' from a 'K' - identified as her manager Karishma Prakash. It has been learnt that Karishma has summoned by NCB for questioning.

Zee News has accessed the details of chat between Deepika and Karishma. The drugs-related conversation between the two took place on October 28, 2017.

Full Report: Deepika Padukone's name emerges in drug chats, allegedly asked 'K' for hash

22 September 2020, 09:03 AM

"Felt as if Bhai came alive! Thank you," Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti on the actor's wax statue. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

22 September 2020, 09:01 AM

The NCB is also going to summon actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh soon in connection with the ongoing drugs probe.

22 September 2020, 09:00 AM

It has been learnt that the NCB will move a special court today to seek a day's custody for Showik Chakraborty and Dipesh Sawant to interrogate some new facts that have emerged in the case.

 

22 September 2020, 08:58 AM

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, his cook Dipesh Sawant and several others have been arrested by the NCB.

 

