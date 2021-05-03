Mira Rajput Kapoor strikes conversation on 'Motherhood Truths' with her new post

New Delhi: Mira Rajput Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor's wife, is quite active on social media and has been seen amplifying requests for oxygen and fundraiser posts during the COVID-19 crisis.

Recently, the young celeb took to her Instagram story to strike a conversation on the truths about motherhood that are seldom spoken about by sharing a post on the same.

The post encouraged young mothers to not be hard on themselves on their 'bad days' and asked them to be proud of themselves. It also asked mothers to take care of themselves along with caring for their baby.

Below the post, Rajput wrote, "To, All the Mamas, You're doing great".

Have a look at her post:

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion events.

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym.

On the work front, Shahid is currently working on the Hindi remake of Telugu superhit 'Jersey' starring Nani.