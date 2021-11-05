Nusrat Jahan shares FIRST pic of son Yishaan, Yash Dasgupta joins their Diwali celebration!

New Delhi: TMC MP and actress Nusrat Jahan looked like a million dollars as she posed for Diwali pictures in a deep purple saree along with rumoured beau Yash Dasgupta and her son who is only a few months old.

The actor-politician took to Instagram to share the pictures with her fans. In the first picture, she's seen posing with actor Yash Dasgupta as both of them twin in purple traditional outfits.

In the second click, she's seen holding her little munchkin in her arms with him also donning a cute purple kurta.

Take a look at her posts:

In October, rumours of Nusrat and Yash's wedding had emerged. Nusrat dropped yet another major hint at her marital status on Vijayadashami.

The gorgeous face took to her Instagram and shared a picture wishing everyone and fans couldn't help but spot her traditional red saree and Shakha Pola bangles.

Well, the Shakha Pola (red and white) bangles are traditionally worn by married Bengali women. This once again has sparked speculation over her marital status with Yash Dasgupta.

Nusrat and Yash came close to each other on the sets of the Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' in 2020.

In June, Nusrat had announced her split with husband Nikhil Jain and released an official statement as well. The actress-turned-politician said, "Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself." She also claimed that her marriage was not registered as per Indian laws, and it was only a live-in relationship.

For the unversed, Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain tied the knot in June 2019 in Turkey. However, a few months after their wedding, rumours started that the couple was facing marital discord with the actress even levelling cheating allegations against the former.