New Delhi: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now all set to get married today, September 24. The couple hosted a Sangeet and Haldi ceremony at Hotel Leela in Udaipur on September 23. The first pictures of the soon-to-be-married Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their sangeet ceremony are out and all over the internet.



In the captivating sangeet snapshot shared by DJ Navraj Hans, the couple looked stunning in their vibrant sangeet attire. Raghav opted for a black outfit, while Parineeti shimmered in an elegant dress paired with a trench coat, exuding grace. She adorned her look with statement jewelry, embracing a minimalist aesthetic.

Their sangeet night was a blend of Bollywood charm and 90s nostalgia. Sources reveal the evening commenced between 9-10 pm at The Leela, Udaipur, meticulously organized by Parineeti herself. The entryway featured personalized cassettes with guest names and special messages from Pari. The menu added a delightful touch with offerings like chaat, popcorn, and Maggie.

While Priyanka Chopra may reportedly give the wedding a miss due to prior commitments, anticipated attendees include Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, and Sania Mirza, arriving in Udaipur later today. The wedding ceremony is scheduled for around 4 pm, followed by a lavish reception.





A video doing the rounds on social media, shows Navraj Hans singing songs such as 'Gud Naal Ishq Mitha' and 'Dil Chori'. The families are seen letting their hair loose and dancing the night away. There were many restrictions and much security for their wedding. Cameras had been taped to avoid leaks from the celebrations, however, the video from sangeet managed its way out.

On Sunday, Parineeti and Raghav will exchange the sacred vows in the presence of their near and dear ones. As per reports, the baraat will leave for the wedding venue at around 2:30 PM. Reports state that the groom's baraat will travel by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the wedding venue. The couple's jailmala will take place at around 3:00 PM, which will be followed by Pheras at 4:00 PM and Vidaai at 6:30 PM.