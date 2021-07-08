Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares emotional tribute for Dilip Kumar

New Delhi: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an emotional tribute on social media about her fond memories with Dilip Kumar, after the latter passed away on Wednesday at the age of 98.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of throwback pictures and a glimpse of Dilip from the iconic film 'Saudagar'.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yusuf sahib has lived life by raising his head. Very few people had the chance to meet him, but I am one of them lucky. Ever since I have known Saira ji and Yusuf Sahab, I have received only love and prayers from them. Meeting him, talking a little, I count some of the happiest moments of my life."

Priyanka further added, "Yusuf Saab's contribution to the Arts is invaluable and irreplaceable. Today the curtains have come down on one of India's greatest. An end of an era. My condolences to Saira ma'am and the family. Rest in peace."

Just two days ago, Saira Banu had tweeted about Kumar's improving medical condition since her husband had been keeping unwell recently. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope as he passed away on Wednesday morning at the P.D. Hinduja Hospital, where he had been admitted.

Kumar was laid to rest at Juhu's cemetery amid full state honours on Wednesday evening. Several people gathered outside his residence to catch the last glimpse of the 'Mughal-e-Azam' actor before his funeral. The funeral was attended by politicians, Bollywood stars, among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including the spy series 'Citadel', 'Text for You', and 'Matrix 4'. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.