Red Fort violence: Shocking revelation in Deep Sidhu case, check details here

New Delhi: Punjabi actor and one of the accused in Red Fort violence, Deep Sidhu remains absconding till date. However, in a shocking development, new information has come to the fore.

As per sources, all the videos of Deep Sidhu that have been uploaded on Facebook since he has been absconding, are uploaded by his close female friend from overseas. This is done in order to mislead the investigations, the sources added.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday had announced Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to the actor's arrest.

Sidhu also released another video on his Facebook account the same day. He wrote in the caption, “We can't fight the battle bases on lies, start accepting the truth. I just got to know they have arrested our youth, let's get them out on priority, let's stay united and fight this. UP's boy Navneet martyred, tomorrow's boy's Bhog is UP, in reality, Bhog should have been suffered in the farmer's protest by declaring this movement as martyr from the stage in Delhi, it is a request that the families who lost their only child in this protest. Stand by.”

Sidhu is wanted in the Red Fort violence that occurred on Republic Day (January 26). A few protesting farmers had stormed the Red Fort, clashed with the police and hoisted a religious flag on an empty flag post.

Following the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, the Delhi Police have, so far, arrested 122 persons in various cases of rioting and causing damage to public property, besides registering 44 cases at various police stations.