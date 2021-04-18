Sameera Reddy tests COVID-19 positive, asks fans to be strong and stay safe

New Delhi: On Saturday (April 17), Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram to inform her fans that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday (April 16). The actress wrote a detailed message on her Instagram handle about her health condition with a short motivational message asking her fans to remain positive during these tough times.

The 'De Dana Dan' actress wrote, "I tested covid positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions. Sassy Saasu by the grace of god has been living separately and is safe. We will be in home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves. I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay Safe," and concluded her message with a folded hands emojis.

Here's her post:

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya' opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. She then went to appear in films like 'Darna Mana Hai', 'Musafir', 'Taxi No 9211', 'De Dana Dan', 'Race' and 'Tezz'.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in 2014 and the two are parents to Sans and Nyra.