Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gives a thumbs up to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 outfit!

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who often makes her fans gaga over her easy-breezy style and unique fashion statements, has added one more fan to her list. Well, it’s none other than Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. 

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput gives a thumbs up to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon 2021 outfit!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who often makes her fans gaga over her easy-breezy style and unique fashion statements, has added one more fan to her list.

Well, it’s none other than Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. 

Yes, you read that right!

Mira, who is an avid social media user, shared a picture of Kate in her Instagram story and gave her verdict on Duchess of Cambridge’s look from the Wimbledon 2021 Men's Singles Finals. 

Sharing her look from the Wimbledon, Mira said, "Less is always more."

kate

For the unversed, Kate Middleton along with her husband Prince William attended the match where Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini competed for the Grand Slam title.

Kate on Sunday was clicked by the paparazzi while she opted for a minimal look as she was seen wearing a pastel colour pink dress with a pair of heels and simple earrings. She completed her look with a floral face mask. 

After seeing her simplicity and easy-breezy look, Mira was stunned by her beauty and was seen heaping more and more praises at her.  

Mira has a huge fanbase and so in order to keep them updated about her personal life, she often treats them with some interesting tidbits of her personal life.

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015. They are now doting the parents of two kids - Misha and Zain.

 

