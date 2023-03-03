Singer Neha Bhasin Sets Temperature Soaring, Dances, Swirls, Poses Like Runway Model In This Video

NEW DELHI: Singer and Bigg Boss contestant Neha Bhasin has once again been scorching the temperature on social media. Neha enjoys massive popularity on social media and loves dropping updates from her life. During her stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, she showed her bold and upfront personality, which is full of swag and fearless. The lady often grabs attention with her social media game and turns heads with hot and sassy dance updates.

Neha recently dropped a video of her where she is seen showing off some hot, killer moves in a metallic maroon outfit. The 'Heeriye' singer once again caught everyone's attention with her stylish and sizzling avatar. Known to carry a 'bindaas andaaz', Neha is seen swirling and striking some very cool poses before the cameras. The latest video of the Bigg Boss shows her unleashing her confidence with poise.

A few days back Neha was papped at the Mumbai airport wearing a criss-cross bralette with a zebra print jacket. She once again managed to raise eyebrows with her glamorous appearance.

Earlier, Neha had posted a video where she can be seen grooving thinking about the Bahamas. She raised the hotness meter dancing in a black gym bralette bustier and shorts. She captioned the post: A Carribean vacation is a dream i am yet to live, so i am making do dancing to this groovy beat thinking of the Bahamas #funreel #nehabhasin #instamood.

Neha Bhasin is an active social media user and loves sharing her bold and sizzling photos and videos with her fan following. The singer has been regularly taking over the internet by flaunting her bold fun side. She is also known to speak her mind and is famous for calling a spade a spade.

In 2021, Neha Bhasin was featured on Times Square Billboard as artist of the month on Spotify for her song 'Oot Patangi'.