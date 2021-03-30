Alert: HDFC Customers facing issues with net banking; Bank issues apology

HDFC bank customers faced difficulties today while operating internet banking and the bank took no time to issue apologies and made sure that it gets fixed quickly.

This is not the first time that HDFC customers have been experiencing such glitches as earlier also, it was reported that there were problems with internet banking.

“Some customers are facing intermittent issues accessing our Net Banking or Mobile Banking App. We are looking into it on priority for resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience and request you to try again after some time. Thank you,” HDFC Bank Cares tweeted.

Netizens also raised the glitch on Twitter and asked the verified Twitter handle of HDFC Bank Cares to fix it as soon as possible.

Few customers also panicked as they thought that there might be the possibility of losses and some of them also complained that this particular glitch has been going on for three, some alleged six hours.

HDFC Bank Cares Twitter handle offers help to customers between 7 AM to 11 PM and it also asks customers not to share any personal or banking information publicly.