EPFO

Attention PF subscribers! Check detailed steps on how to seed or update KYC details with UAN

PF Subscriber can very easily update these KYC details with his/her UAN online via EPFO's UAN portal. 

Attention PF subscribers! Check detailed steps on how to seed or update KYC details with UAN

New Delhi: KYC (Know your customer) is a PF Subscriber's data updation that allows for improving the services of EPFO Members. These KYC details include PF Subscriber's PAPN, Aadhaar card, Bank account, passport and other details.

PF Subscriber can very easily update these KYC details with his/her UAN online via EPFO's UAN portal. You can select the details like Bank account, PAN, Aadhaar, passport which you want to link with UAN

Here is the detailed steps on how to seed or update KYC details with UAN

1. Visit EPFO official website and Login to your EPF account

2. Click on the KYC option in the MANAGE section

3. You can select the details (PAN, Bank Account, Aadhaar etc) that you want to link with your UAN

4. Fill the requisite details adjacent to each tab like PAN, Bank Account, Aadhaar etc

5. Now click on the SAVE option

6. Your request will be displayed in "KYC pending for approval"

7. Once your employer approves the details, the message will be change to "Digitally approved by the employer"

If your EPFO UAN account is KYC updated, you can submit your claims through online mode without attestation of your employer. Also, you can view your monthly contribution statement by logging on to the UAN Portal.

