BENGALURU BANDH

Bengaluru Bandh Today: Banks, Schools-Colleges, Hospital, Cabs - Check What's Open, What's Closed

Educational institutions in the country’s tech capital will remain closed. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Due to the bandh, the Bengaluru Police are on high alert.
  • Cabs at airports are anticipated to be impacted as well.
  • Educational institutions in the country’s tech capital will remain closed.
Bengaluru Bandh Today: Banks, Schools-Colleges, Hospital, Cabs - Check What's Open, What's Closed File Photo

New Delhi: In protest of the state government’s decision to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, a multitude of pro-farmer and pro-Kannada organizations have come together, calling for a comprehensive ‘Bengaluru shutdown’ (Bengaluru Bandh) today, on September 26th. Their collective discontent has prompted this significant action in the city.

Local Transport Organisations Also Support The Call

Local transport organizations have joined in solidarity with the ongoing agitation, further intensifying the expected impact on normal life in the nation’s prominent IT hub. (Also Read: Bank Holiday For Eid-E-Milad? Check City-Wise List Of When, Where Bank Branches Will Remain Closed)

Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today

Educational institutions in the country’s tech capital will remain closed. (Also Read: Game-Changing Business Idea: Earn Rs 30 Lakh Per Year With THIS Money-Making Hack)

Transport Services Will Be Disrupted

Transport services, including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), app-based auto-rickshaws, and cabs, will be disrupted as most drivers’ unions have decided to join the bandh.

Cabs at airports are anticipated to be impacted as well. The presence of the Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Association was also verified by Tanveer Pasha, president of the organization.

Essentials Services Will Stay Open

Hospitals, nursing homes, pharmacies, banks, and government offices are among the essential services that will continue to operate. As usual, BMRCL is running the Namma Metro services. Pumps for gasoline and milk will stay open.

What's Shut In The City Today?

In support of the bandh call, many businesses, including hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, theaters, multiplexes, and other small local businesses, are anticipated to remain closed.

Police On High Alert

Due to the bandh, the Bengaluru Police are on high alert. To uphold law and order, the city has deployed almost 10,000 police officers.

 

