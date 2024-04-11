EPFO Introduces Automatic Transfer Of EPF Accounts: Check Who Can Avail This Facility And Other Requirements

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a convenient facility for its members - the automatic transfer of EPF accounts when switching jobs. Despite its benefits, this feature remains relatively unknown among members.

What Is Automatic Transfer Process?

The automatic transfer feature enables existing EPF members switching jobs to seamlessly move their PF balances from their old employer to the new one without the need for any online or offline requests.

This means that the EPF account transfer happens automatically, eliminating the hassle for members.

Who Can Avail This Facility?

However, it's essential to note that this facility is available only to EPF members whose EPF accounts, both old and new, are maintained by the EPFO. Exempted PF trusts are not covered under this automatic transfer scheme.

Requirements To Enable The Automatic Transfer Process

To facilitate automatic EPF account transfers, the EPFO has outlined specific requirements that must be met. These include:

- The UAN and Aadhaar numbers provided by the new employer must match the details available with the UAN.

- The EPF member's Aadhaar number should be linked and verified against the UAN at the previous place of employment.

- Details such as the date of joining, date of exit, and reason for exit should be available from the old employer.

- The EPF member's UAN must be activated, and their mobile number should be accessible.