ICICI Bank announces bumper festive offers on home, car and two-wheeler loan! Check details here

New Delhi: ICICI Bank on Friday announced the launch of ‘Festive Bonanza’ --giving a complete suite of offers with instant discounts and cashbacks available on thousands of products including luxury items from premium brands and leading e-commerce platforms.

As part of the ‘Festive Bonanza’, ICICI Bank also offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. The offers are available from October 1, 2021 onwards on various dates during the upcoming festive season.

Some exciting offers on the loan suite are given below:

Home Loans: Customers can avail of attractive interest rate (repo rate linked) starting from 6.70% and processing fee starting from Rs 1,100 on fresh home loans and balance transfer of home loans from other banks.

Auto loans: Flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor made EMIs. EMIs starting at Rs 799 per Rs 1 lakh. Customers can also avail loan for tenure up to 8 years. Customers can get attractive rate of interest on used car loan starting from 10.5% and can also avail top-up loan on their existing car loan

Two-wheeler loans: EMI as low as Rs 29 per Rs 1,000 for tenure of 48 months. Flat processing fee of Rs 1,499 only

Instant personal loans: Attractive interest rate starting from 10.25% and flat processing fee of Rs 1,999

Consumer finance loans: No cost EMI available on leading brands of home appliance and digital products. Quick and completely digital process with minimal documentation

Enterprise loan- Insta OD: Avail unsecured OD up to ₹50 lakh and non ICICI Bank customers can avail up to ₹15 lakh. Pay interest on the amount utilized with no foreclosure charges

ICICI Bank customers can avail attractive discounts across categories using debit/credit card, internet banking and Cardless EMI:

Offers on leading brands & e-commerce platforms: 10% discount on online shopping with major e-commerce players like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Cliq and Paytm Mall

Global luxury brands: Get additional 10% cashback on luxury brands like Armani Exchange, Canali, Clarks, Diesel, Giorgio Armani, Hamleys, Hugo Boss, Jimmy Choo, Kate Spade, Paul & Shark, Satya Paul, Tiffany & Co, Steve Madden and Superdry among others

Electronics & gadgets: Up to 10% cashback across leading electronics brands like LG, Bosch, Carrier, Dell, Eureka Forbes, Godrej Appliances, Haier, Panasonic, Sony, Siemens, Voltas, Whirlpool and many more. Customers can also avail attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Pai International, Kohinoor Electronics, Sargam Electronics, Hariom Electronics, Electronic Paradise, Arcee Electronics, Great Eastern Trading, Sales India, Big C, LOT Mobiles and B NEW Mobiles

Mobile phones: Get attractive discount and cashback offers on mobiles from Samsung, MI, OnePlus, Realme, Oppo and Vivo

Apparel & jewellery: Additional 10% discounts on leading apparel brands like Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle, Central, Ajio, Flipkart, Pothy’s among others. Also avail Up to Rs 5,000 cashback on minimum purchase of Rs ­50,000 from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ).

Home Decor: Avail up to 10% discounts on brands like Pepperfry and Mojarto. Also avail upto 48% discount from Wakefit on selected products

Travel: Up to 25% discount on leading travel sites like MakeMyTrip, Yatra, EaseMyTrip and Paytm flights among others.

