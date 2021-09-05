LIC Jeevan Anand Policy: Get Rs 10.33 lakhs on maturity by investing just Rs 76 daily

New Delhi: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Jeevan Anand policy offers investors a chance to save for their better future. The policy offers two bonuses at two different intervals if the investor keeps on investing in the investment scheme.

Any investor aged 18 and above can start investing in the scheme that offers assured returns at the time of maturity.

One of the best highlights of the policy is that the premium term and the policy term - which means that the premium will have to be paid till the get the policy matures. Investors in the policy also receive a bonus after investing continuously for 15 years.

In case of the death of the investor, the LIC Jeevan Anand policy also ensures that the nominees get a decent amount of returns to secure their future. The minimum sum assured in the LIC scheme is Rs 1 lakh.

However, investors can increase the claim by increasing their sum assured. Currently, LIC is offering 125% of the sum assured in case of the death of the investor. Investors also get a slew of other benefits in the LIC Jeevan Anand policy, including insurance for accidental death, disability, term assurance and critical illness cover, among others.

Investors can also choose how they want to get their returns. They can either withdraw the lump sum amount at once or can opt for assured monthly returns.

Here’s how you can get Rs 10.33 lakhs on maturity by investing just Rs 76 daily

If an investor aged about 24 opts for the Rs 5 lakh option in the LIC Jeevan Anand Policy, then he/she will need to pay Rs 26,815 as a premium, which translates into a monthly premium of Rs 2281 or Rs 76 a day.

In the next 21 years, the deposited money will be about Rs 563705. Coupled with bonus money, an investor will get about Rs 10 lakh 33 thousand rupees on maturity.