Low-Cost, High-Earning Business Idea: Start Your Own Biz Venture With Just Rs 2-5 Lakh Investment And Generate Monthly Earnings Of Rs 90,000

New Delhi: Tissue papers are a product that occasionally people utilise. Nowadays, tissues are needed everywhere, not just in offices or restaurants. Therefore, the makers are manufacturing them with greater care. Unlike other businesses, the creation of tissue paper does not require much care.

Since starting a business might be risky, it would be advisable to start with an industry that requires low startup capital and labour, such as tissue production.





Starting a tissue paper business doesn't require many resources. As stated, anyone can start a business of the same type with less expensive raw materials and semi-skilled personnel. But it unquestionably requires thorough market and production cost study.

Tissue Paper Manufacturing Business: Raw Material Required

To begin creating tissue paper, one requires a little amount of raw materials in addition to a suitable workspace for any business. Making tissue paper is a relatively small-scale industry that uses few basic materials.

Huge rolls of raw tissue paper are sold in packs. These rolls are required to mould your wish's size. Both online and offline retailers sell these rolls. To manufacture coloured tissues, one must purchase dyes if they want them to be coloured.

Tissue Paper Manufacturing Business: Investment Details

In India, starting a tissue paper manufacturing business is not too expensive. The required equipment must be purchased, which can be done from nearby vendors. A small-scale tissue paper manufacturing facility can be established for between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 5 lakh in total costs.

Tissue Paper Manufacturing Business: Manufacturing Cost

The machines will be able to produce 1500 packets (100 pieces each packet) in an 8-hour period. The cost of producing each packet of paper towels will be between Rs 11 and 11.5 lakh in India. This covers the costs of labour, raw materials, and electricity.

Tissue Paper Manufacturing Business: Profit Margin

Depending on the size and quality of the paper serviette, the selling costs in the wholesale market range from Rs 13 to 15. The margins per packet will be close to Rs 2.

Tissue Paper Manufacturing Business: Profit

If we assume a daily production rate of 1500 packets, the monthly total will be close to 45000 packets. Around 45000 packets multiplied by two every month equals Rs 90,000 in profit.