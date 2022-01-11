PF Alert! Withdraw PF money using UMANG app in 5 simple steps --Here's how to do it

New Delhi: EPFO provides a host of online services and facilities that save your time from visiting the office physically. These facilities can be availed online from the comfort of your home. The UMANG app makes it easy and convenient to access EPFO services through one single platform.

Here is how to withdraw PF money using UMANG app in 5 simple steps.

1. Download the UMANG App

2. Go to the search menu and lookfor EPFO Service

3. Choose "Employee Centric", click "Raise Claim" and enter EPF UAN Number

4. Enter the OTP tha is sent to your phone number, choose type of withdrawal and submit through UMANG

5. A claim reference number will be sent to you and you can use this to track the status of your claim

However, you must note that your request for EPF withdrawal through the UMANG App will be possible when you meet the below mentioned criteria:

- Your Universal Account Number (UAN) must be linked to Aadhaar

- Your Phone number must be linked to Aadhaar

- Your UMANG App must be linked to Aadhaar

UMANG is developed by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India.

UMANG provides a single platform for all Indian Citizens to access pan India e-Gov services ranging from Central to Local Government bodies and other citizen centric services.

Live TV

#mute