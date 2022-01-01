PM KISAN: PM Narendra Modi to release 10th installment today; check your name on beneficiary list

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 10th installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana today at 12:30 PM via a video conference. Eligible farmers can check their names on the PM Kisan beneficiary list to find out if they will receive the installment.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Tomar, Rs 2,000 will be transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible farmers under the PM KISAN scheme.

In an official message, the government has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will disburse the installment, along with releasing the equity grant to farmer producer organizations. Farmers can join the programme live via pmindiawbcast.nic.in or through Doordarshan.

For the unversed, under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, the Central governemnt provides an annual cash transfer of Rs 6000 to eligible farmers in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each.

Usually, the government transfers the first instalment between April- July; the second instalment between August-November and the third instalment between December-March.

Here’s how to check your name via the PM Kisan Website:

Step 1: Visit the official pmkisan.gov.in website

Step 2: Go to the Farmers Corner, which is on the right side of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the Farmers Corner option.

Step 4: Click on the Beneficiary Status option.

Step 5: Share your Aadhaar number, bank account and your mobile number to check your name on the PM Kisan beneficiary list.

Once the above procedure is complete, you will find out if your name is on the PM Kisan beneficiary list or not.

