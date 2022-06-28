New Delhi: The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched two new toll free numbers which as per the bank will help people's life "stress free" and get services done on call.

SBI has said that the bank’s customers will not have to avail round the clock banking services, without having the need to visit branches for several banking related works.

“Say goodbye to all your banking worries! Call SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 OR 1800 2100,” SBI has tweeted.

Customers can avail the following services 24*7 using SBI's new toll free number

1. Checking Account balance and Last 5 transaction



2. ATM Card blocking and dispatch status



3. Dispatch status of cheque book



4. TDS Details and deposit interest certificate by e-mail



5. Request for a new ATM Card after blocking the previous one

In its earlier tweet, the SBI had advised its customers not to accept calls from +91-8294710946 or +91-7362951973, as these look to be scam calls. CID Assam was the first to report the numbers, tweeting, "SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. All SBI customers are asked not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link."