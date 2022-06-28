NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
STATE BANK OF INDIA

SBI banking services now available 24x7, no need to visit branch for host of services --Check them out

SBI has said that the bank’s customers will not have to avail round the clock banking services, without having the need to visit branches for several banking related works.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:29 AM IST

Trending Photos

SBI banking services now available 24x7, no need to visit branch for host of services --Check them out

New Delhi:  The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has launched two new toll free numbers which as per the bank will help people's life "stress free" and get services done on call.

SBI has said that the bank’s customers will not have to avail round the clock banking services, without having the need to visit branches for several banking related works.

“Say goodbye to all your banking worries! Call SBI Contact Centre toll-free at 1800 1234 OR 1800 2100,” SBI has tweeted.

Customers can avail the following services 24*7 using SBI's new toll free number

1. Checking Account balance and Last 5 transaction


2. ATM Card blocking and dispatch status


3. Dispatch status of cheque book


4. TDS Details and deposit interest certificate by e-mail
 

5. Request for a new ATM Card after blocking the previous one

In its earlier tweet, the SBI had advised its customers not to accept calls from +91-8294710946 or +91-7362951973, as these look to be scam calls. CID Assam was the first to report the numbers, tweeting, "SBI Customers are getting calls from two nos. -+91-8294710946 & +91-7362951973 asking them to click on a phishing link for KYC update. All SBI customers are asked not to click on any such phishing/suspicious link."

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi