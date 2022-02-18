Taxpayers alert! IT Dept asks taxpayers to complete THIS important work

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department has asked taxpayers to accept the Tax Audit Reports (TARs). In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has urged the taxpayers to accept the Tax Audit Reports submitted by their CA must complete the process of submission.

"The Department expresses gratitude to all tax professionals and taxpayers for their support in compliance and requests the attention of taxpayers who are yet to accept the Tax Audit Report submitted by their CA to complete the process of submission," CBDT said in its message to taxpayers.

More than 29.8 lakh Tax Audit Reports filed on ITD’s e-Filing portal as on 15th February, 2022. On the last day, over 4.14 lakh Tax Audit Reports/Statutory Forms have been filed. ITD acknowledges the efforts of our taxpayers & professionals in fulfilling the compliances on time. pic.twitter.com/k0l5Ljucm4 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 16, 2022

In the statement, the department noted that more than 29.8 lakh major Tax Audit Reports have been filed on the online filing portal of the Income Tax Department by February 15, 2022.

More than 29.8 lakh Tax Audit Reports were filed on ITD’s e-filing portal as of 15th February 2022.

“On the last day, over 4.14 lakh Tax Audit Reports/Statutory Forms have been filed. ITD acknowledges the efforts of our taxpayers & professionals in fulfilling the compliances on time,” the department noted. Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 Pro could get a major camera and RAM upgrade: Here's what you need to know

“On 15.02.2022, 34,842 Form 3CA-3CD(out of total of 2,65,153), 3,36,842 Form 3CB-3CD (out of total of 24,48,950), 18,644 Form 10B (out of total of 1,50,950), 11,852 Form 29B (out of total of 74,923), 478 Form 29C (out of total of 2,820), 10,542 Form 3CEB (out of total of 33,345), 873 of Form 10CCB (out of total of 4,904) and 570 of Form 10BB (out of total of 3851) have been filed. On the last date i.e. the extended due date of 15.02.2022, 14% of these statutory forms and in the last 5 days from 11.02.2022 to 15.02.2022, 30% of these statutory forms were filed,” the department said. Also Read: Crypto Tax: How to report it while filing ITR, what will be taxed and what not? Expert answers

Live TV

#mute